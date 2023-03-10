EAC Price Reaches $0.0071 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. EAC has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $55.65 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00755001 USD and is down -7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $566.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

