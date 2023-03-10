EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Up 11.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. 1,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

EACO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. It operates through the following segment: Bisco Industries, National-Precision, and Fast-Cor. The Bisco Industries segment includes the selling of electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as a large range of fasteners and hardware.

