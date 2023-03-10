Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 190,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.06. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTE. Mizuho began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

