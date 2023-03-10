ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

Shares of ECN stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.39. 790,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,245. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

