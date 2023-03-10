Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

ECL opened at $157.65 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

