ECOMI Price Down 10% Over Last Week (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a market capitalization of $232.22 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official website is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore that provides a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app, which allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners new revenue streams in the digital landscape. The OMI token is the native asset of the ECOMI ecosystem and underpins transactions on the platform, offering holders a range of utilities within the VeVe digital collectibles platform through the OMI Utility Program. It is also used as a transactional currency in a range of NFT marketplaces and Play to Earn games such as Tengoku Senso.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

