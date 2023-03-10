Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.57

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 876047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

