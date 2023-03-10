eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 13th total of 121,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.44. 583,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.39. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

