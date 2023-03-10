El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.74 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

About El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Featured Stories

