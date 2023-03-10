El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Announces Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
El Pollo Loco Price Performance
NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.74 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $431.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
