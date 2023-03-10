Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.00

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.39, with a volume of 1256977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

