Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.64). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 297,441 shares.
Elektron Technology Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
