Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $316.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $340.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $262.84 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $301.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

