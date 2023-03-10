Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.57.

LLY stock opened at $316.85 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $262.84 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

