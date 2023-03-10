ELIS Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $152.25 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00036564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00222194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,150.33 or 0.99897514 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12499715 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $793.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

