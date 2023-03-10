Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Embark Technology Price Performance

EMBK stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 12.75. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $134.40.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,100,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 329,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

