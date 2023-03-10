Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 626261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.
Embraer Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Embraer (ERJ)
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.