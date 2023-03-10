Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.70

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 626261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 241.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.