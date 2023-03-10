EMC Capital Management Sells 20,370 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

EMC Capital Management cut its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,401. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

