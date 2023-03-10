Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,297 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 81.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.