Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.08) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,624 ($19.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,435 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,724.90. The stock has a market cap of £4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,060.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 29,565.22%.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

