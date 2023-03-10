Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $137,276.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00072066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,472,838 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

