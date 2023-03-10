Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,467,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 455,406 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $11.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.
Enfusion Trading Down 6.1 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enfusion by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enfusion by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
