Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of ENLT stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
