Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.95. 2,369,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,672,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enovix by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 710,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

