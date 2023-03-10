Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Insider Deanna D. Rodriguez Sells 300 Shares

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.62. 1,276,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.