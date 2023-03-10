EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

