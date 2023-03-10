EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $93.82. 211,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

