EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,165 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,786,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,298,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,045,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,908,000 after buying an additional 153,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.