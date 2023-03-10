EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GPC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.60. 61,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average is $169.30. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.