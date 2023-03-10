EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,827 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
SHY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 1,971,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $84.18.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
