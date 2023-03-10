EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,329. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

