EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.5% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $3,379,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after buying an additional 64,586 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 52,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,993. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.46. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

