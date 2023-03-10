Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,881 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

