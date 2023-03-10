Erik D. Hoag Sells 5,658 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

