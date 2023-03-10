Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.25.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,531.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,141,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,067,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 1,457,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 7,991.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,084,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 1,070,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

