Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of GMBLW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBLW)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.