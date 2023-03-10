Ethereum Classic Price Tops $16.96 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $16.96 or 0.00084478 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $161.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,081.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00374794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.99 or 0.00692137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00543979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004949 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00166139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,821,870 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.