Ethereum Price Reaches $1,425.54 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,425.54 or 0.07067288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $174.45 billion and $15.10 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.