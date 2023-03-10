Evercore ISI Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

BJ opened at $76.06 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

