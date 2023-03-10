EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,261,511 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 556,306 shares.The stock last traded at $33.78 and had previously closed at $33.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

