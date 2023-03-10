Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €17.29 ($18.39) on Monday. Evotec has a 12 month low of €14.80 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of €29.71 ($31.61). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average of €18.24.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.