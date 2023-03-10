Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Sells $107,737.50 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

