Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Sells $107,737.50 in Stock

Mar 10th, 2023

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $160.90 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after acquiring an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

