Family Firm Inc. Buys 168 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 221,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,649,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 398,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 282,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $76.66 and a 1 year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

