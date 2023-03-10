Family Firm Inc. Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.