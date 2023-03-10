Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,702 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.04.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

