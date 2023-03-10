Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,680 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.6 %

FAST stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

