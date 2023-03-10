Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYE. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IYE stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.