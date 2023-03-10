Family Firm Inc. Sells 88 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

CI stock opened at $271.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.08. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

