Family Firm Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,480,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,621,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

XBI stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.