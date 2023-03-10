Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Plans Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $6,827.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $6,827.00 and a 1-year high of $8,275.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,635.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile
