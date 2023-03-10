Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Plans Dividend of $28.00 (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 28.00 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:FMBL opened at $6,827.00 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a 1-year low of $6,827.00 and a 1-year high of $8,275.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,204.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,635.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.