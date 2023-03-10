Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.99

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $419.84 million and approximately $233,559.30 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00222609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99946047 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $299,989.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

